WVU's Wyatt Milum Making the Case for Best Lineman in College Football
West Virginia has been blessed with some high-quality offensive line play over the last handful of years, producing one of the NFL's best young centers in Zach Frazier and perhaps one of the top offensive tackle prospects for the 2025 draft in Wyatt Milum.
It's hard to be perfect in anything and especially in the game of football, but so far this season the West Virginia left tackle has yet to allow a single quarterback pressure on 123 pass-blocking attempts, per Pro Football Focus. That, in addition to his dominance in the run game, gives him a grade of 88.7 by the folks at PFF which ranks second nationally among all offensive linemen. Rutgers' Hollin Pierce is the only player graded higher, earning a round 90.0 through the first month of the season.
In all of 2023, Milum allowed nine QB pressures but no QB hits or sacks. The Kenova, West Virginia native hasn't allowed a single sack in almost two full years. Assuming this elite level of play continues, Milum will fly up draft boards and lock himself into being a first-round draft pick next spring. Depending on where you look, his current draft stock is between the late first round to the mid-second round.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
College Football Expert Phil Steele Predicts WVU-Oklahoma State
WVU Forward Tucker DeVries Provides Promising Update on Shoulder
WVU's Toby Okani Gives Intriguing Response to Question on Expectations
ESPN2 Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State