Uh-oh! WVU Coal Rush Jerseys Won't Arrive in Time for Fans
Earlier this week, the West Virginia football team announced that next week's home game against the Iowa State Cyclones will be dubbed a "Coal Rush" encouraging all fans who attend the game to wear black to pay homage to the hardworking coal miners in the state.
This will be the first time in the football team's history that they will sport a black alternate uniform, ending the months of speculation after both the men's and women's basketball teams saw the return of their version last season.
Friday morning, the university announced that the football coal rush jerseys are now available for purchase at the official online team shop.
Unfortunately, two pieces of information are not going to please the majority of Mountaineer fans. One, the jerseys will not arrive by the Coal Rush game versus Iowa State, according to the school's X account. And two, it appears that there is just one option for adult and youth-sized jerseys. The adult jersey is No. 24 while the youth sports is No. 67 - neither of which has a player's name. Jerseys with players' names may come in the near future, but as of today, it is not visible on the team shop.
For those who are looking for black gear, there are several items already on the online store such as hoodies, pullovers, long-sleeved shirts, T-shirts, and hats.
