Experts Predict WVU as a "Get Right" Game for Oklahoma State
I guess I don't feel nearly as bad picking against West Virginia this week now that it appears that the overwhelming majority of media picking this game shares the same feeling. Here's a look around at some of the predictions that have been made for WVU's road game at Oklahoma State.
Ivan White (Oklahoma State On SI): Oklahoma State 30, West Virginia 27
"The Cowboys will finally earn a win against a Big 12 opponent, but it won’t be pretty. With so many issues on both sides to begin the year, the Cowboys will persevere and narrowly hold a lead to avoid an upset."
Joe Tillery (Heartland College Sports): Oklahoma State 33, West Virginia 27
"You likely won’t find it in the numbers if you ask for much evidence to support this pick, but this game feels like a classic Mike Gundy game. Oklahoma State has its back against the wall and more questions than answers at this point in the season, but I believe the Cowboys will find a way. This game will serve as the awakening of Ollie Gordon and could serve as a springboard to get the offense back to normal-ish."
Will Helms (College Football Network): Oklahoma State 38, West Virginia 35
Both teams should be able to move the ball well, and West Virginia has shown enough competency to convert some of those chances that others have squandered against the Cowboys. Expect a high-scoring affair, and don’t shy away from a total in the 60s. While I think some of Oklahoma State’s turnover luck runs out here, the offense should find space both on the ground and through the air. I’m picking the Cowboys to win outright, but West Virginia to cover in a nail-biter."
Justin Martinez (The Oklahoman): Oklahoma State 31, West Virginia 28
"OSU's defense is trending in the wrong direction. And after allowing Kansas State to run for 300 yards last week, it's now tasked with stopping dual-threat quarterback Garrett Greene and a stacked West Virginia running back room. But the Mountaineers' defense has arguably struggled even more. Alan Bowman should cut down on turnovers against a group that has only made one interception all season, and Ollie Gordon II should finally get going on the ground. OSU needs this win to stay alive in the Big 12 title race, and it'll get it."
