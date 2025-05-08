Mountaineers Now

Tony Mathis Returns to West Virginia, Will Finish Out Career at Marshall

The former Mountaineer running back is headed back to the Mountain State.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Tony Mathis Jr. (24) runs the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Ex-West Virginia running back Tony Mathis Jr. is returning to the Mountain State to finish out his collegiate career, landing with the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Mathis was actually recruited to WVU by Dana Holgorsen and his staff, believe it or not. He was a part of the 2019 recruiting class and was one of the several commits who stuck with and signed with the Mountaineers during the coaching change six years ago.

Coming out of Cedartown, Georgia, Mathis picked WVU over offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Ball State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Iowa State, Louisville, Middle Tennessee, Purdue, Tulane, UAB, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, and a few others.

In 30 career games with the Mountaineers, Mathis rushed for 943 yards and six touchdowns on 229 carries. Following the 2022 season, Mathis transferred to Houston, where he finally got to play for Dana Holgorsen. In one season there, he primarily served as a backup, rushing for 170 yards on 41 carries.

Mathis missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL, so he was granted another year of eligibility.

While Mathis isn't coming to Huntington directly from WVU, Tony Gibson continues to stockpile players who have been in the Mountaineer program.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

