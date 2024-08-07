Trey Lathan Lands on Comeback Player of the Year Watch List
West Virginia redshirt sophomore linebacker Trey Lathan has been named to the Comeback Player of the Year Preseason Watch list.
Lathan suffered a season-ending leg injury in the fourth quarter during the win over TCU. It was revealed that he had a broken tibia and fibula which required immediate surgery at Fort Worth hospital. He stayed in Fort Worth for a couple of days along with teammate Aubrey Burks, who suffered a concussion during the game and was transported to the same hospital.
Entering camp, Lathan was battling for the starting WILL linebacker job against Jairo Faverus and ultimately won the role right before the team's season opener at Penn State. It didn't take long to notice how much of an impact Lathan could have on West Virginia's defense. In just five games played, he totaled 27 tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss, and led the team in QB hits in addition logging seven QB hurries.
Lathan was not active during spring ball, but he did return to action earlier than expected. He is a full participant at practice now is running around really well according to defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. With his return, the Mountaineers will be in a much better position in that second level, especially now that he has Josiah Trotter with him and an experienced Ben Cutter.
