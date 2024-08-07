Two Mountaineers Land on Bruce Feldman's 'Freak' List
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic recently put out his annual "Freaks" list, highlighting the most freakishly athletic players in the country and those who dominate the weight room. In this year's edition of the list, Feldman included a pair of West Virginia Mountaineers. Here's what he had to say about each of them.
Garrett Greene No. 86:
“The former star baseball catcher from Florida took over the starting quarterback job and sparked the Mountaineers to a nine-win season in 2023. Greene proved to be one of the best-kept secrets in college football as a dual-threat quarterback at a program that has had some spectacular ones during the past three decades.
“He produced almost 3,200 yards of total offense with 16 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing TDs, rushing for 772 yards. The 5-11, 204-pounder ran a fast 10-yard split of 1.48 this offseason, which is three-hundredths of a second faster than any quarterback has run at the NFL combine. Greene had a 2.58 in the 20. His pro agility shuttle was excellent at 4.02. He had a 6.68 3-cone time (only three quarterbacks have ever done it faster at the combine).”
Ty French No. 94
"The 6-1, 234-pound French was No. 74 on last year’s list while at Gardner-Webb. He left the FCS program in North Carolina as its all-time leader in sacks (34 1/2) and tackles for loss (61). This offseason after enrolling at West Virginia, he has squatted 535 pounds, benched 420 (up 40 pounds from last year), broad-jumped 10-3, had a 1.56-second 10-yard split and clocked a 4.23 in the short shuttle."
French is going to be someone you'll want to keep your eyes on. West Virginia hasn't had someone of this caliber who can get after the pass rusher since Neal Brown and his staff arrived in 2019. He will split time at spur with Tyrin Bradley, but don't be surprised to see Jordan Lesley throw them on the field together a bunch.
