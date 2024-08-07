Pair of WVU Assistants Featured on Top 30 Coaches Under 30 List
West Virginia tight ends coach Blaine Stewart and quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen were recently named to 247 Sports' Top 30 coaches under 30 list.
Allen got his start in coaching back in 2016 with LSU as a student assistant. After two years there, he was hired by Neal Brown to be a grad assistant at Troy. He was one of the several assistants who followed Brown from Troy to West Virginia in 2019, keeping the same job title. In 2020, he took the quarterbacks job at Jacksonville State where he helped Zion Webb to all-conference first-team honors and clinched a spot in the FCS playoffs. He then spent one year as an assistant offensive line coach at Rice before returning to Morgantown in 2022. Allen's initial title was Offensive Analyst/Special Assistant to the Head Coach before earning the promotion to QBs coach this offseason.
As for Stewart, he got his start in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He assisted in game plan preparation and installation, coached the defensive scout team, broke down opponent film and conducted self-scouts as the team's assistant wide receivers coach in his final three years there. In his first two years with the organization, Stewart worked as a quality control coach for the offense and special teams. He's already made his impact felt in Morgantown with tight end Kole Taylor leading the team receptions and touchdown catches in 2023.
