WATCH: Jaden Bray Spring Practice No. 13 Press Conference
West Virginia University receiver Jaden Bray give his thoughts playing in an up-tempo offense
The West Virginia University football program held its 13th spring practice on Tuesday.
Receiver Jaden Bray met with the media following the morning practice session and discussed dealing with injuries last season, playing in a Rich Rodriguez offense, returning to WVU, and more.
