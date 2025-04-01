Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice No. 13 Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez provides an update on the program following the 13th spring practice

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program held its 13th spring practice on Tuesday.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez sat with the media after the morning practice session and discussed the quarterback's involvement in the running game, staff organization, what to expect in the Gold and Blue Showcase, and more.

