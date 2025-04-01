WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice No. 13 Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez provides an update on the program following the 13th spring practice
The West Virginia University football program held its 13th spring practice on Tuesday.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez sat with the media after the morning practice session and discussed the quarterback's involvement in the running game, staff organization, what to expect in the Gold and Blue Showcase, and more.
