WATCH: Travis Trickett Spring Practice No. 13 Press Conference
West Virginia University senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett meets the media for the first time since returning to Morgantown
The West Virginia University football program held its 13th spring practice on Tuesday.
Senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett sat with the media following the morning practice session and discussed his role on the staff, returning to WVU, building an offense, and more.
WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice No. 13 Press Conference
WATCH: Jaden Bray Spring Practice No. 13 Press Conference
