WATCH: Jeff Casteel Spring Practice Day 8 Press Conference
West Virginia University Bandits coach Jeff Casteel meets the media for the first time since his return to Morgantown
The West Virginia University football program held its eighth spring practice Wednesday morning.
Bandits coach Jeff Casteel sat with the media following the morning practice session and discusses rejoining head coach Rich Rodriguez's staff, coaching with his son Jake, evaluated the Bandits and more.
WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 8 Press Conference
