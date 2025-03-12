Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Jeff Casteel Spring Practice Day 8 Press Conference

West Virginia University Bandits coach Jeff Casteel meets the media for the first time since his return to Morgantown

Christopher Hall

Jeff Casteel Day 8.mp4
Jeff Casteel Day 8.mp4 /

The West Virginia University football program held its eighth spring practice Wednesday morning.

Bandits coach Jeff Casteel sat with the media following the morning practice session and discusses rejoining head coach Rich Rodriguez's staff, coaching with his son Jake, evaluated the Bandits and more.

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

