Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 8 Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez gives his assessment of the Mountaineers through eight spring practices.

Christopher Hall

Rich Rodriguez - Day 8.mp4
Rich Rodriguez - Day 8.mp4 /

The West Virginia University football program held its eighth spring practice Wednesday morning.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the morning practice session and discussed the progression of the line of scrimmage, Jeff Casteel returning to his staff, and more.

WATCH: Jeff Casteel Spring Practice Day 8 Press Conference

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Henderson? Marchiol? Brown? A Wild Card? WVU Has a 'Legit' QB Battle on its Hands

Rich Rod's Hilarious TikTok Rant Lands on SportsCenter

West Virginia Assistant Coach Blaine Stewart is Returning to the NFL

Flipped! West Virginia Loses Major Piece of its 2025 Signing Class

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football