WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 8 Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez gives his assessment of the Mountaineers through eight spring practices.
The West Virginia University football program held its eighth spring practice Wednesday morning.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the morning practice session and discussed the progression of the line of scrimmage, Jeff Casteel returning to his staff, and more.
WATCH: Jeff Casteel Spring Practice Day 8 Press Conference
