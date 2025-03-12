Rich Rod's Hilarious TikTok Rant Lands on SportsCenter
Earlier this week, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez made it clear that in order for his team to have a "hard edge" mentality, one thing must be eliminated - dancing on TikTok in the locker room.
Players all around the country, in all sports, have been enthralled with the act of recording their postgame celebrations and posting them for the world to see. Rodriguez may not care about sharing the celebration, but he does have a ban in place regarding how it's presented. The hilarious rant made its way onto ESPN's SportsCenter.
“They’re going to be on it, so I’m not banning it from them. I’m just banning them from dancing on it. We try to have a hard edge and whatever, and you’re in your tights dancing on TikTok. That’s not quite the image of our program that I want. I banned dancing on TikTok, I guess I did that. And I’m allowed to do that, I guess. I can have rules. Now, twenty years from now if they want to be sitting in their pajamas in their basement eating Cheetos and watching TikTok, whatever the hell, they can go at it. Smoking cannabis, whatever. I mean, knock yourself out. I hope our focus can be on winning football games. How about let’s win the football game and not worry about winning TikTok.”
