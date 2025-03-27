Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Pat Kirkland Spring Practice No. 11 Press Conference

West Virginia University special teams coordinator and defensive assistant coach Pat Kirkland meets the media for the first time since arriving to Morgantown

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program held its 11th spring practice Thursday morning.

Special teams coordinator and defensive assistant coach Pat Kirkland sat with the media following the morning practice session and discussed his return to WVU, scouting personnel for special teams, and more.

Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

