WATCH: Pat Kirkland Spring Practice No. 11 Press Conference
West Virginia University special teams coordinator and defensive assistant coach Pat Kirkland meets the media for the first time since arriving to Morgantown
The West Virginia University football program held its 11th spring practice Thursday morning.
Special teams coordinator and defensive assistant coach Pat Kirkland sat with the media following the morning practice session and discussed his return to WVU, scouting personnel for special teams, and more.
WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice No. 11 Press Conference
WATCH: Rodney Gallagher Spring Practice No. 11 Press Conference
