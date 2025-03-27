WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice No. 11 Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez provides an update on the Mountaineers through 11 spring practices.
The West Virginia University football program held its 11th spring practice Thursday morning.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez met the media following the Thursday practice session and gave his thoughts on the defense, the NCAA Transfer Portal needs, walk-ons, and more.
WATCH: Pat Kirkland Spring Practice No. 11 Press Conference
WATCH: Rodney Gallagher Spring Practice No. 11 Press Conference
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The Mountaineers Clash with the Cougars in a Three-Game Series
Former WVU Star Victor Scott II Named Starting Center Fielder for St. Louis Cardinals
ESPN Analyst Says West Virginia Landed a 'Program Builder' in Ross Hodge
Ross Hodge Commits to Finishing Season with North Texas in the NIT
Published |Modified