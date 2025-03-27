Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Rodney Gallagher Spring Practice No. 11 Press Conference

West Virginia University receiver Rodney Gallagher gives his thoughts on the new coaching staff and the future of the program

Christopher Hall

Rodney Gallagher III Day 11.mp4
Rodney Gallagher III Day 11.mp4 /

The West Virginia University football program held its 11th spring practice Thursday morning.

Junior receiver Rodney Gallagher met with the media following the morning practice session and discussed returning to WVU, his meeting with Rich Rodriguez to return to the program, playing within the offense, and more.

Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

