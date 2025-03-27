WATCH: Rodney Gallagher Spring Practice No. 11 Press Conference
West Virginia University receiver Rodney Gallagher gives his thoughts on the new coaching staff and the future of the program
The West Virginia University football program held its 11th spring practice Thursday morning.
Junior receiver Rodney Gallagher met with the media following the morning practice session and discussed returning to WVU, his meeting with Rich Rodriguez to return to the program, playing within the offense, and more.
