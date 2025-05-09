Way-Too-Early 2025 Bowl Projection Pits West Virginia vs. ACC School
We're still a few months away from the start of the 2025 college football season, but rosters are starting to take shape and way-too-early projections are beginning to roll out.
Earlier this week, CBS Sports released a bowl projection for West Virginia to meet Georgia Tech in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
If this projection were to play out, first-year head coach Rich Rodriguez would not be a happy camper. The First Responder Bowl typically hosts average Power Four teams or the second/third tier of Group of Five teams.
During an interview on the College GameDay podcast, Rodriguez told Rece Davis and Pete Thamel that he has the Big 12 title on his mind. Yes, in year one.
"If we’re not in contention in November for the conference championship, then I think it’s not a good year. Now, will that lead to winning a bowl game and all that? Every year, our first goal is to win the league. Now, if you win the league, you’re going to be in the playoff. I saw Arizona State do it last year, and I know it was in Kenny (Dillingham’s) second year, but they went from down the bottom to the top. Now, can we do that in one year, not two years? That’s a harder ask to do, but certainly that’ll be our focus.”
The First Responder Bowl won't have folks jumping up and down for joy, but it would be a step in the right direction. Expectations for year one should be reasonable, and getting to a bowl game should be the main objective. This isn't fixing Neal Brown's problems developing the roster. Rich Rodriguez is starting completely over.
