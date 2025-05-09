What Does West Virginia Have to Do to Clinch Big 12 Regular Season Title?
The 2025 season is coming to a close as the West Virginia Mountaineers enter the penultimate Big 12 Conference series against Kansas State.
Steve Sabins' crew has dropped three straight midweek games to local rivals in Penn State, Marshall, and Pitt, but they were able to bounce back by the weekend for those respective weeks, sweeping UCF and taking two of three from Texas Tech.
WVU looks to do the same this weekend in Manhattan, and if they're able to deliver, they'll capture the Big 12 regular season title. Entering this weekend's play, the Mountaineers have a winning percentage of .818, giving them the top spot in the Big 12 standings. Due to inclement weather always being an issue in baseball, standings are based on win% % and not conference record.
So, what needs to happen for the Mountaineers to collect the Big 12 crown?
Well, if they take two of three from Kansas State, they'll be in the driver's seat. Arizona State, which takes on Houston this weekend, would have to sweep the Cougars and do the same next weekend against Oklahoma State. Each WVU loss creates a little more wiggle room for the Sun Devils and opens the door for one of the three teams currently tied for third place (Kansas, Arizona, and TCU).
If the Mountaineers lose four of their final six games, they'll still win the Big 12 unless Arizona State wins out. Should WVU sweep this weekend's series from K-State, well, then that's all she wrote. No team would be able to leapfrog WVU even if they were to get swept by Kansas next weekend.
Big 12 standings entering this weekend (conf. record & win% only)
1. West Virginia 18-4 (.818)
2. Arizona State 16-8 (.667)
T3. Kansas 15-9 (.625)
T3. Arizona 15-9 (.625)
T3. TCU 15-9 (.625)
6. Kansas State 14-10 (.583)
7. Cincinnati 13-11 (.542)
8. Oklahoma State 10-11 (.476)
9. Texas Tech 11-13 (.458)
10. Houston 10-13 (.435)
11. Baylor 10-14 (.417)
12. BYU 7-17 (.292)
13. UCF 6-18 (.250)
14. Utah 5-19 (.208)
This weekend's matchups
BYU at Kansas
Cincinnati at TCU
West Virginia at Kansas State
UCF at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Utah at Arizona
Houston at Arizona State
