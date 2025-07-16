We Simulated WVU’s 2025 Season 25 Times in College Football 26 & Here Are the Results
When College Football 26 was first released, I simulated one season to see what the game expects the West Virginia Mountaineers to do this season. As promised, I did a more in-depth simulation to potentially provide a more accurate projection for the upcoming season.
I simulated the 2025 season 25 times, getting all types of results. Below is a complete breakdown of the simulations, how the Mountaineers did against each team, the average score against each opponent, and much more.
P.S. You might want to look away at the record against Pitt. I'm pretty sure the game just wanted to irritate WVU fans.
Record for each simulation
Sim 1: 9-4 (6-3); Sim 2: 5-7 (3-6); Sim 3: 4-8 (2-7); Sim 4: 8-5 (5-4); Sim 5: 8-5 (6-3)
Sim 6: 8-5 (5-4); Sim 7: 8-5 (5-4); Sim 8: 7-6 (4-5); Sim 9: 8-5 (5-4); Sim 10: 8-5 (4-5)
Sim 11: 6-6 (4-5); Sim 12: 8-5 (5-4); Sim 13: 4-8 (2-7); Sim 14: 6-6 (4-5); Sim 15: 4-8 (3-6)
Sim 16: 7-6 (4-5); Sim 17: 6-6 (3-6); Sim 18: 9-4 (6-3); Sim 19: 10-4 (7-2); Sim 20: 7-6 (5-4)
Sim 21: 10-3 (7-2); Sim 22: 4-8 (2-7); Sim 23: 5-7 (3-6); Sim 24: 7-6 (4-5); Sim 25: 8-5 (6-3)
By the numbers
Best record: 10-3 (7-2)
Worst record: 4-8 (2-7)
Most common record: 8-5
Conference championships: 1 (Sim 19)
Playoff appearances: 1 (Sim 19)
Winning seasons: 16
Losing seasons: 6
.500 seasons: 3
Bowls: Pop-Tarts (5x), Guaranteed Rate (4x), Scooter's Coffee Frisco (3x), Alamo (2x), Independence (1x), CFP (1x)
Record in bowls: 12-4
Record vs. each team on 2025 schedule
vs. FCS East (Robert Morris): 25-0
at Ohio: 22-3
vs. Pitt: 4-21 (Um, what?!)
at Kansas: 10-15
vs. Utah: 14-11
at BYU: 10-15
at UCF: 17-8
vs. TCU: 16-9
at Houston: 16-9
vs. Colorado: 12-13
at Arizona State: 8-17
vs. Texas Tech: 7-18
Average score vs. each team
vs. FCS East: W 44.6-8.3
at Ohio: W 38-16.9
vs. Pitt L 23.4-34.1
at Kansas L 31.2-32.8
vs. Utah 28.8-28.8
at BYU L 25.2-31.4
at UCF W 34.1-24.9
vs. TCU W 32.9-30.1
at Houston W 27.2-24.7
vs. Colorado L 31.7-34
at Arizona State L 26.4-37.4
vs. Texas Tech L 22.5-36.6
Average record: 6-6 (4-5)
*WVU/Texas Tech each averaged 28.8 points per game, but WVU won three more simulations, giving them the edge.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
2026 RB SirPaul Cheeks Commits to West Virginia
Projecting the WVU Football Defensive Depth Chart Heading Into Fall Camp
Mike Gansey Lands Extension as Cavs GM & Might Be the Next Mountaineer to Win it All
Jack Kartsonas Becomes Sixth Mountaineer to Get Shot at Next Level, Inks Free Agent Deal