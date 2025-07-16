Mountaineers Now

We Simulated WVU’s 2025 Season 25 Times in College Football 26 & Here Are the Results

WVU fans may want to look away at the simulated record vs. Pitt.

Schuyler Callihan

When College Football 26 was first released, I simulated one season to see what the game expects the West Virginia Mountaineers to do this season. As promised, I did a more in-depth simulation to potentially provide a more accurate projection for the upcoming season.

I simulated the 2025 season 25 times, getting all types of results. Below is a complete breakdown of the simulations, how the Mountaineers did against each team, the average score against each opponent, and much more.

P.S. You might want to look away at the record against Pitt. I'm pretty sure the game just wanted to irritate WVU fans.

Record for each simulation

Sim 1: 9-4 (6-3); Sim 2: 5-7 (3-6); Sim 3: 4-8 (2-7); Sim 4: 8-5 (5-4); Sim 5: 8-5 (6-3)

Sim 6: 8-5 (5-4); Sim 7: 8-5 (5-4); Sim 8: 7-6 (4-5); Sim 9: 8-5 (5-4); Sim 10: 8-5 (4-5)

Sim 11: 6-6 (4-5); Sim 12: 8-5 (5-4); Sim 13: 4-8 (2-7); Sim 14: 6-6 (4-5); Sim 15: 4-8 (3-6)

Sim 16: 7-6 (4-5); Sim 17: 6-6 (3-6); Sim 18: 9-4 (6-3); Sim 19: 10-4 (7-2); Sim 20: 7-6 (5-4)

Sim 21: 10-3 (7-2); Sim 22: 4-8 (2-7); Sim 23: 5-7 (3-6); Sim 24: 7-6 (4-5); Sim 25: 8-5 (6-3)

By the numbers

Best record: 10-3 (7-2)

Worst record: 4-8 (2-7)

Most common record: 8-5

Conference championships: 1 (Sim 19)

Playoff appearances: 1 (Sim 19)

Winning seasons: 16

Losing seasons: 6

.500 seasons: 3

Bowls: Pop-Tarts (5x), Guaranteed Rate (4x), Scooter's Coffee Frisco (3x), Alamo (2x), Independence (1x), CFP (1x)

Record in bowls: 12-4

Record vs. each team on 2025 schedule

vs. FCS East (Robert Morris): 25-0

at Ohio: 22-3

vs. Pitt: 4-21 (Um, what?!)

at Kansas: 10-15

vs. Utah: 14-11

at BYU: 10-15

at UCF: 17-8

vs. TCU: 16-9

at Houston: 16-9

vs. Colorado: 12-13

at Arizona State: 8-17

vs. Texas Tech: 7-18

Average score vs. each team

vs. FCS East: W 44.6-8.3

at Ohio: W 38-16.9

vs. Pitt L 23.4-34.1

at Kansas L 31.2-32.8

vs. Utah 28.8-28.8

at BYU L 25.2-31.4

at UCF W 34.1-24.9

vs. TCU W 32.9-30.1

at Houston W 27.2-24.7

vs. Colorado L 31.7-34

at Arizona State L 26.4-37.4

vs. Texas Tech L 22.5-36.6

Average record: 6-6 (4-5)

*WVU/Texas Tech each averaged 28.8 points per game, but WVU won three more simulations, giving them the edge.

