West Virginia is in Heavy Pursuit of Former Four-Star Oklahoma Transfer Quarterback

We know West Virginia is going to add a quarterback through the transfer portal this offseason; it's just a matter of figuring out who that's going to be.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (6'1", 206 lbs) could be that guy. According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, Hawkins will take a visit to WVU, and a source has confirmed with West Virginia On SI that Hawkins is WVU's top target at the position in the portal.

Hawkins was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class, also holding offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina State, North Texas, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, and a few others. According to ESPN, he was the seventh-best dual-threat quarterback in the nation in the '24 class.

As a senior at Emerson High School, Hawkins totaled 4,211 yards and 55 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

As a true freshman, Hawkins made four starts for the Sooners when they played Tennessee, Auburn, Texas, and Navy. On the year, he completed 76/120 passes for 783 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions. He added 204 yards and a touchdown on 69 carries.

This past season, he appeared in just two games, allowing him to utilize his redshirt. In his two appearances this year, he completed 15/27 passes for 167 yards and three scores while rushing 58 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

A QB battle in Morgantown?

Should Hawkins choose to transfer to West Virginia, he will not be guaranteed the starting job. Rich Rodriguez and the staff are still very high on soon-to-be sophomore Scotty Fox Jr. and will allow him the opportunity to compete for the starting role.

In 10 games this season, Fox completed 101/170 attempts for 1,276 yards and seven touchdowns, while throwing six interceptions. He also added 201 yards and three touchdowns with his legs. Toward the end of the season, Fox raised some eyebrows with a pair of 300-yard passing performances and helped WVU to its first ranked win on the road in seven years.

Hawkins will have three years of eligibility remaining.

