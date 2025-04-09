West Virginia DB Keyon Washington Intends to Enter the Transfer Portal
West Virginia University defensive back Keyon Washington has announced he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“First, I would like to thank God, all praise to the most high for blessing me with the opportunity to play this sport,” Washington said. “I want to thank my family for being there every step of the way. Secondly, I would like to thank West Virginia for the opportunity to be a part of the program, I made many lifelong relationships. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining.”
Washington only made one appearance as a freshman last season.
The class of 2024 signee chose the Mountaineers over Boston College, Pitt, Buffalo, and Toledo.
