West Virginia Opens as Road Dogs to Texas Tech in Regular Season Finale
Just like that, the final week of the regular season is here. West Virginia will wrap up the 2024 campaign with a road trip to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Texas Tech is a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under currently at 65.5.
As disappointing as this season has been for the Mountaineers, they have been able to come out on top in three of their last four games, continuing the strong play in the month of November under Neal Brown. One of those three wins came at the end of October, but still, a 2-1 record in the final month of the season is on par with previous years.
A win over Texas Tech would also give the Mountaineers their sixth win in league play which would clinch the best two-year stretch they've had since joining the Big 12.
Texas Tech, on the other hand, has fizzled out here of late after getting off to a red-hot 5-1 start to the year. They've dropped games to Baylor, TCU, and Colorado but do have a win over Big 12 title contender Iowa State.
With the way West Virginia's defense has played this season, I'm honestly a little surprised the Red Raiders aren't favored by more than the current 3.5-point spread. Tech has the number-one scoring offense in the league (37.4) and the third-rated passing attack, averaging 292.5 yards per game.
WVU has played decent enough on the defensive side of the ball when the opposing team has had quarterback issues. That's not the case here with Behren Morton, who has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards on the year.
West Virginia Trends
The Mountaineers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games played against Texas Tech.
West Virginia has also lost four of its last five games against the Red Raiders.
The total has gone OVER in four of West Virginia's last five games.
The total has gone OVER in seven of the Mountaineers' last eight games played on the road.
West Virginia has won four of its last five games played in the month of November.
Texas Tech Trends
The total has gone OVER in four of Texas Tech's last five games played.
The total has stayed UNDER the number in four of Texas Tech's last five games played against West Virginia.
The total has gone OVER in five of the Red Raiders' last six games played at home.
Texas Tech is 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine games.
Texas Tech is 2-9 against the spread in their last ten regular season finales.
