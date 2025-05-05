Jayden Stone Transfers Out of WVU, Lands with SEC Program
Around this time a year ago, the West Virginia men's basketball team picked up a big commitment out of the transfer portal from former Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone.
He was one of the few players in the country who averaged north of 20 points per game in the portal and was expected to be a key piece to the Mountaineers' offense, alongside Tucker DeVries and Javon Small. Stone, however, did not appear in a single regular-season game for the Mountaineers, nursing an undisclosed injury. As WVU fans are well aware, Darian DeVries wasn't one who liked to talk much about injuries, and probably for good reason. Very little was said about Stone's situation even after he warmed up ahead of the Kansas game to start Big 12 Conference play.
As expected, Stone will be playing his final season of college ball elsewhere. According to Tobias Bass of The Athletic, Stone will be transferring to Missouri.
In his final season at Detroit Mercy, Stone averaged 20.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field and 31% from three-point range.
