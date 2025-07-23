The Full List of Former WVU Players in NFL Camps Heading Into the 2025 Season
NFL training camps are underway as football season is officially back. Several former West Virginia Mountaineers are back to work, some of whom are at new homes and some are trying to carve out a role and prove themselves.
Here are the Mountaineers in NFL training camps as of today.
Arizona Cardinals - DL Dante Stills
The former sixth-round draft pick has turned into quite a find for the Cardinals. In his first two seasons, he's totaled 89 tackles, 11 QB hits, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Atlanta Falcons - WR David Sills V
Sills spent last season with the Denver Broncos, but is now looking to get a chance in Atlanta. He hasn't appeared in an NFL regular season game since 2023 when he was with the Giants. He has quite the hill to climb still.
Cincinnati Bengals - TE Kole Taylor
Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample are locked in on the Bengals' 53-man roster, but the third tight end spot could be up for grabs. Taylor is still considered a long shot with Erick All Jr. coming off a strong rookie year where he caught 20 passes. Best path here is for the Bengals to carry four tight ends, which isn't likely.
Cleveland Browns - LS Rex Sunahara
Yes, long snappers count too! And Rex is still hanging around after all these years. Props to him!
Dallas Cowboys - QB Will Grier
Grier *won* a Super Bowl with the Eagles and is now back with the Dallas Cowboys. He'll serve as the third option, sitting behind Dak Prescott and Joe Milton.
Houston Texans - LS Austin Brinkman
Hey! Another long snapper! Brinkman just finished up his career at WVU in 2024 and signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. He's in line to be their guy.
Jacksonville Jaguars - OL Wyatt Milum
Milum was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Jaguars and will slide inside to the guard position. He'll likely start out as a rotational guy/backup, but will certainly have the opportunity to crack the starting lineup at some point as a rookie.
Las Vegas Raiders - QB Geno Smith
After reviving his career with the Seattle Seahawks, Geno is on the move and has reunited with the coach who gave him that opportunity, Pete Carroll, in Las Vegas. Last year, he threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Los Angeles Rams - LB Tony Fields II
After spending the first four years of his career in Cleveland, Fields was waived and picked up by the L.A. Rams. He didn't appear in a game last season, but should have a good shot to make the roster as a backup linebacker.
New York Giants - WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Ford-Wheaton appeared in 14 games last season, but played 286 of his 288 snaps on special teams. If he makes the roster, he'll likely have a similar role this fall.
New York Jets - DL Fatorma Mulbah
Mulbah was one of the few bright spots on West Virginia's defense last year, ending with 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. The Jets have a pretty veteran d-line group, so he may be showcasing his skillset for the other 31 teams in the league or perhaps a chance at staying with the Jets on the practice squad.
Pittsburgh Steelers - OL Zach Frazier, OL Doug Nester, CB Beanie Bishop
Just one year in and Zach Frazier is already considered to be one of the best centers in the entire NFL. Fellow offensive lineman Doug Nester is hoping to make a move up from the practice squad to the active roster as a depth piece. Meanwhile, Beanie Bishop is looking to build on a strong rookie campaign where he made the team as an undrafted free agent and snagged four interceptions along with swatted seven other passes to the ground.
San Francisco 49ers - OL Colton McKivitz
McKivitz is entering his third year as the starting right tackle in San Francisco and is arguably coming off his best season yet, earning a 72.2 grade by Pro Football Focus.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Garrett Greene
Greene is making the transition to wide receiver after spending the last couple of seasons and change as the starting quarterback at West Virginia. Because of his lack of experience at the position and the guys the Bucs have in their receiver room, a practice squad spot is his best bet in Tampa.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Breaking Down WVU’s Offensive Line Rebuild and Updated Depth Chart Projection
In the Gun Podcast: Zac Alley’s Defense Unleashes Explosive Pressure Packages
WVU QB Nicco Marchiol Stars in Funny Toothman Ford "Commercial" with New Teammate
West Virginia Basketball Officially Adds Top 100 Guard Amir Jenkins to Roster