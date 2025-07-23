Mountaineers Now

The Full List of Former WVU Players in NFL Camps Heading Into the 2025 Season

Former Mountaineers all across the league are back to work.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
NFL training camps are underway as football season is officially back. Several former West Virginia Mountaineers are back to work, some of whom are at new homes and some are trying to carve out a role and prove themselves.

Here are the Mountaineers in NFL training camps as of today.

Arizona Cardinals - DL Dante Stills

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) during minicamp at the teams Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The former sixth-round draft pick has turned into quite a find for the Cardinals. In his first two seasons, he's totaled 89 tackles, 11 QB hits, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Atlanta Falcons - WR David Sills V

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver David Sills V (87) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sills spent last season with the Denver Broncos, but is now looking to get a chance in Atlanta. He hasn't appeared in an NFL regular season game since 2023 when he was with the Giants. He has quite the hill to climb still.

Cincinnati Bengals - TE Kole Taylor

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Kole Taylor (87) runs past Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Lyrik Rawls (6) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample are locked in on the Bengals' 53-man roster, but the third tight end spot could be up for grabs. Taylor is still considered a long shot with Erick All Jr. coming off a strong rookie year where he caught 20 passes. Best path here is for the Bengals to carry four tight ends, which isn't likely.

Cleveland Browns - LS Rex Sunahara

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Yes, long snappers count too! And Rex is still hanging around after all these years. Props to him!

Dallas Cowboys - QB Will Grier

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) throws the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Grier *won* a Super Bowl with the Eagles and is now back with the Dallas Cowboys. He'll serve as the third option, sitting behind Dak Prescott and Joe Milton.

Houston Texans - LS Austin Brinkman

Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers long snapper Austin Brinkman (43) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Hey! Another long snapper! Brinkman just finished up his career at WVU in 2024 and signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. He's in line to be their guy.

Jacksonville Jaguars - OL Wyatt Milum

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) hydrates during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milum was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Jaguars and will slide inside to the guard position. He'll likely start out as a rotational guy/backup, but will certainly have the opportunity to crack the starting lineup at some point as a rookie.

Las Vegas Raiders - QB Geno Smith

Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

After reviving his career with the Seattle Seahawks, Geno is on the move and has reunited with the coach who gave him that opportunity, Pete Carroll, in Las Vegas. Last year, he threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Los Angeles Rams - LB Tony Fields II

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Tony Fields II (40) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After spending the first four years of his career in Cleveland, Fields was waived and picked up by the L.A. Rams. He didn't appear in a game last season, but should have a good shot to make the roster as a backup linebacker.

New York Giants - WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (88) reacts as he leaves the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ford-Wheaton appeared in 14 games last season, but played 286 of his 288 snaps on special teams. If he makes the roster, he'll likely have a similar role this fall.

New York Jets - DL Fatorma Mulbah

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah (54) sacks Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Mulbah was one of the few bright spots on West Virginia's defense last year, ending with 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. The Jets have a pretty veteran d-line group, so he may be showcasing his skillset for the other 31 teams in the league or perhaps a chance at staying with the Jets on the practice squad.

Pittsburgh Steelers - OL Zach Frazier, OL Doug Nester, CB Beanie Bishop

Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Just one year in and Zach Frazier is already considered to be one of the best centers in the entire NFL. Fellow offensive lineman Doug Nester is hoping to make a move up from the practice squad to the active roster as a depth piece. Meanwhile, Beanie Bishop is looking to build on a strong rookie campaign where he made the team as an undrafted free agent and snagged four interceptions along with swatted seven other passes to the ground.

San Francisco 49ers - OL Colton McKivitz

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McKivitz is entering his third year as the starting right tackle in San Francisco and is arguably coming off his best season yet, earning a 72.2 grade by Pro Football Focus.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Garrett Greene

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dec 17, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) runs for a touchdown against the Memphis Tigers in the second quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Greene is making the transition to wide receiver after spending the last couple of seasons and change as the starting quarterback at West Virginia. Because of his lack of experience at the position and the guys the Bucs have in their receiver room, a practice squad spot is his best bet in Tampa.

