West Virginia to Lose All Five Starters of Offensive Line; Who Could Replace Them?
West Virginia's offensive line has been the strength of this team the last handful of years, and for Rich Rodriguez and his staff to have success, they'll need that high level of play to continue.
Unfortunately, they'll basically have to rebuild the entire two deep of the offensive line as the Mountaineers are losing all five starters and the top two reserve options, Sullivan Weidman and Johnny Williams IV, who would have been in line to compete for a starting job in 2025.
So, how will West Virginia's offensive line look next fall? Here's how I see it as of now.
Left Tackle
Departing starter: Wyatt Milum
Possible replacement: Transfer OR Lucas Austin
This spot would have been reserved for Johnny Williams IV, but he's going portaling. Incoming freshman Eidan Buchanan is a name to watch, but I can't see Rodriguez playing a true freshman on the offensive line, particularly at left tackle. I expect West Virginia will lean toward bringing in a transfer to compete with soon-to-be redshirt freshman Lucas Austin.
Left Guard
Departing starter: Tomas Rimac (portal)
Possible replacement: Transfer
Losing Rimac is a big loss for the Mountaineer offense. He would have been the next WVU lineman to be nationally recognized all offseason long, just as Zach Frazier and Wyatt Milum were before him. Assuming he doesn't withdraw his name from the portal and return to West Virginia, the Mountaineers will likely have to portal in a solution. Freshman Gavin Crawford could potentially make a push, but experience is needed, especially for year one of a new staff.
Center
Departing starter: Brandon Yates (graduating)
Possible replacement: Landen Livingston OR Kyle Altuner
Can Rodriguez go wrong here? Both are solid options. Livingston did a fine job in relief of Brandon Yates when needed, but Altuner has an extremely high ceiling. The previous coaching staff thought he could give Yates a run for his money before going down with an injury. Either will work just fine.
Right Guard
Departing starter: Ja'Quay Hubbard (graduating)
Possible replacement: Nick Krahe
You can never feel completely sure about something during a coaching change, but Nick Krahe being penciled in as the starter at right tackle feels like it makes sense. He's incredibly athletic and moves really well, which makes for a good fit in an uptempo offense. I can't rule out Cooper Young or a transfer, but for now, I'll roll with Krahe.
Right Tackle
Departing starter: Nick Malone (graduating)
Possible replacement: Xavier Bausley
Bausley just lost out on the starting right tackle job this year to Nick Malone, who ended up being one of the highest-graded linemen in the country. He is the only player on the current roster who has been in a Rich Rodriguez offense, having played for him during his freshman season at Jax State. There, he earned Freshman All-American honors. This is the only lock, in my opinion.
