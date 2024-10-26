What Nicco Marchiol Brings to the Offense, How He's Looked in Practice + Keys vs. Arizona
West Virginia starting quarterback Garrett Greene is doubtful for tonight's game at Arizona, opening the door for redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol to get the start.
Aside from his appearance last week in the blowout loss to Kansas State, the Mountaineers have typically fared well when No. 8 is on the field for an extended period of time. He hasn't put up huge numbers by any means, but the team just finds ways to win with him running the offense.
So, how does head coach Neal Brown feel about the lefty's work this week leading up to the game? He shared his thoughts during his radio show on Thursday night with WVU play-by-play man Tony Caridi.
What Nicco brings to the offense - Neal Brown
"He's a more accurate passer at this point of his career than Garrett, but he doesn't have the game experience that Garrett has. Garrett's right-handed, and Nicco's left-handed, and so that changes quite a bit of what you're going to do in the game and how you call it depending on lefty/righty.
"But here's Nicco's deal, I can make it real simple...the kid's a winner. He's won at every level, at every sport that he's played - baseball, wrestling, football. He's won at both high schools he went to. He played in the Pitt game last year, and we won. He started the Texas Tech game last year, we won. He played against Oklahoma State early and won. He finished the game three years ago at Oklahoma State, and we won. He didn't play very well in the second half the other day, but a lot of that had to do with he didn't have reps. The kid's a winner, and that's all he knows. If he's the guy on Saturday, then his teammates and our players will have a lot of confidence in him.
How Nicco has looked in practice this week - Neal Brown
"He's been sharp. This isn't new for him. If you think about it, he started Texas Tech last year, played the whole Pitt game, really was going to start the TCU game, and he got hurt in practice on Wednesday. So, like, he's been the guy during a game week before, so this isn't new to him. We fully expect if he's the starter and he plays, he'll play extremely well, and he'll give us a chance to win."
The key to WVU's success with Marchiol - My Thoughts
Running the football always makes life easier on the quarterback, but it also helps out your young left tackle, Johnny Williams IV, who is expected to start in place of the injured Wyatt Milum. CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White have been kept in check the past two weeks, rushing for a combined 115 yards on 40 carries, that's a measly average of 2.8 yards per carry. If the run game fails to get going, it will put a lot of pressure on Marchiol's shoulders. I expect a run-heavy approach offensively.
