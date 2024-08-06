Why the Addition of QB Ryder Burton is So Important for WVU
A year ago, West Virginia had a tough situation to work through when Garrett Greene hobbled off the field in the Backyard Brawl with an ankle injury. Two reasons behind that: Nicco Marchiol wasn't as developed as he is now and there was really nothing behind him. If Marchiol went down, the Mountaineers would have been in a world of trouble.
This offseason, Neal Brown landed some insurance by securing a commitment from BYU transfer quarterback Ryder Burton. The redshirt freshman did not see any action last year for the Cougars, but is someone the WVU coaching staff is really excited about. Not only does his presence allow them to open up the playbook more if Marchiol needs to enter the game, but they believe he'll be in the mix to start at some point down the road.
“Ryder’s smart. He’s done a great job of coming in and studying and has a unique skillset - one we look for. He throws the ball really well and he’s come in and picked up on the offense really well, real fast too. That’s a testament to how great he’s working and the time he’s put in this summer.”
During his senior year of high school at Springville in Utah, Burton threw for 1,972 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning all-region first-team honors while being named Most Valuable Player in Region 9.
BYU On SI publisher Casey Lundquist provided a little insight as to what the Mountaineers are getting in Burton.
"He is raw. He came from an old-school offense that was run heavy. He had a steep learning curve when he arrived at BYU and he was quickly buried on the depth chart. He needs to improve in terms of decision making but that will probably come with more experience. He’s a developmental player for sure, but the potential is there if WVU is patient with him."
