Mountaineers Now

Gameday Guide: West Virginia vs. Baylor

Everything you need to know ahead of the Week 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and Bears.

Schuyler Callihan

Christopher Hall - West Virginia On S
In this story:

Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go.

Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Baylor. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.

GAME INFO

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Baylor

WVU Debuts New Helmet Decal vs. Baylor

THE MATCHUP

WVU QB Garrett Greene Set to Return, Get Starting Nod vs. Baylor

What Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda Said About West Virginia

PREDICTIONS

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Baylor

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Baylor

College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Baylor

Will Baylor Get Their First Win in Morgantown? Phil Steele Shares His Prediction

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor Gives Slight Edge in West Virginia-Baylor Matchup

FEATURES

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 12

WVU's Fatorma Mulbah Did Something Nose Tackles Just Aren't Supposed to Do

Neal Brown, WVU Players Cite the No. 1 Reason for Immediate Success Under Jeff Koonz

Is CJ Donaldson Falling a Little Short of Expectations? Here's How WVU Can Help Him

The Explanation Behind Nicco Marchiol's Not-So-Sharp Outing vs. Cincinnati

Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 12

Four Mountaineers Invited to Participate in 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

Will Grier's NFL Journey Continues, Signs with Familiar Team

Updated Look at WVU's Future Non-Conference Schedules Featuring New Opponents

SHOWS

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Baylor Preview + Prediction

PRESS CONFERENCES

WATCH: Neal Brown Baylor Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Chad Scott Baaylor Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jeff Koonz Baylor Preview Press Conference

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football