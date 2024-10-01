WVU Starting Corner Deemed 'Questionable' for Oklahoma State Game
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown told reporters on Monday that pretty much everyone who was banged up entering the bye week should be able to go against Oklahoma State this Saturday, but did note wide receiver Justin Robinson and new starting cornerback TJ Crandall as questionable.
Crandall made his first start as a Mountaineer against Kansas and made two tackles in the game before getting injured on a punt play.
"(TJ played well) until he got hurt…he’s got to recognize some personnel things," Neal Brown said. "You got to play it a little bit different when you got tight ends compared to receivers just from their speed. But I thought he played some quality snaps."
If Crandall is unable to go, Northwestern transfer Garnett Hollis Jr. is likely to be re-inserted as the starter opposite of Jacolby Spells, who also made his first start against Kansas. West Virginia is searching for consistent play out of the corner spot, so you will continue to see a decent-sized rotation of guys until two separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
WVU did make some progress against the pass in the win over Kansas, although they are clearly a run-first team. Jayhawks QB Jalon Daniels completed 15-of-25 pass attempts for 184 yards, a touchdown, and one interception.
“Well, we did better," Neal Brown said when asked about if the pass coverage is fixed. "I don’t think we’ve arrived by any means. From a schematic standpoint, I think we did a better job in the secondary.”
