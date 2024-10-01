WVU True Freshman Running Back is Pushing for Playing Time After Solid Bye Week
West Virginia has received decent play out of running backs CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White, but as offensive coordinator Chad Scott noted on Monday, "there's more in there."
Those two will continue to get the bulk of the carries, but at some point this season the Mountaineers may implement a third running back into the mix - true freshman Diore Hubbard. The Columbus, Ohio native made a move during the bye week, showcasing his readiness to play now if needed.
“Did a nice job in not only running the football but in protection. He’s someone we’re excited about. (He) established himself," said WVU head coach Neal Brown. "Hopefully, we stay healthy, that’s the goal. But if we don’t, he’s a guy that can make plays and is preparing to take quality snaps.”
Offensive coordinator Chad Scott was equally as pleased with Hubbard's progress, noting there's one thing in particular he's doing that shows he is well beyond his years.
“He’s developed a lot. He had a big bye week last week with the younger guys. He’s done a phenomenal job. He’s special with the ball in his hand and he’s done a great job with pass protection and not just the part in picking it up but recognizing it and communicating with the offensive line which is really good. He’s far ahead of his time in that regard and it allows him to play faster and he’s confident. He looked real good last week.”
During his senior year at Lincoln High School, Hubbard rushed for 1,883 yards and 28 touchdowns on 223 carries, giving him an average of 8.4 yards per rush. He chose West Virginia over offers from Boston College, James Madison, Kentucky, Marshall, Toledo, Western Michigan, and several others.
