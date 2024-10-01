Five WVU True Freshmen 'Made a Move' During the Bye Week
The bye week is a good time for everyone to step back and catch their breath, but for the coaching staff, it's maybe one of the most important weeks on the schedule for a variety of reasons.
The staff has to make sure they hit the recruiting trail but also it's a chance to really self-evaluate to make big schematic or personnel changes or perhaps find more guys who are ready to help you now or later on in the season.
On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown mentioned five true freshmen by name who made a move toward earning more trust/playing time.
RB Diore Hubbard
“Did a nice job in not only running the football but in protection. He’s someone we’re excited about. (He) established himself. Hopefully, we stay healthy, that’s the goal. But if we don’t, he’s a guy that can make plays and is preparing to take quality snaps.”
WR DayDay Farmer
“DayDay Farmer made some plays last week for us. He’s the next guy up at receiver too.”
LT Johnny Williams IV
“He’s a guy that we’re excited about. He’s had to play and I think he’s played in three out of our four games now at left tackle and he’s really maturing and growing. I thought he had a good week.”
DL Elijah Kinsler
“Elijah Kinsler has done some nice things. He’s the next guy up, so if we have any injury, he’s going to be the next guy that’s getting in the rotation and we’re getting more comfortable with him.”
S Jacob Boyce
“He’s a guy that’s going to play himself into the rotation. He had a really nice week. I thought he fit runs well, played well in some coverage situations. Will he play this week? I think to be determined. But he’s going to play as we get into the year. He’ll help us on special teams as well.
