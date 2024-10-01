Will Aubrey Burks Play Against Oklahoma State? Neal Brown Shares Update
Senior West Virginia defensive back Aubrey Burks endured a scary situation two weeks ago in the game against Kansas. After coming off the field following a play, Burks went down to the turf indicating an injury. The medical staff rushed over to put him in a neck brace and cart him off the sideline to then transport him over to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
There were exact details of the injury, but Brown tabbed it an "upper body" injury and stated that he didn't have any symptoms until he came out of the game. Thanks to the lengthy weather delay, Burks was able to make it back over to Milan Puskar Stadium to be with the team as they completed the comeback against the Jayhawks.
So, what's Burks' status for this week's road game against Oklahoma State?
“He’s played a lot of football. He’s one of our better communicators back there. I thought he played his best game of the year up until he got hurt against Kansas. We fully expect him to play unless something changes this week," Neal Brown said on Monday. "He’s a leader back there and he’s played a lot of football. I think he should have a lot of confidence coming off that Kansas game on how he played before the injury.”
In four games this season, Burks has tallied 13 tackles and two tackles for loss.
