WVU Coal Rush Uniforms Showcased on SportsCenter's "Gear Up" Segment
West Virginia's new Coal Rush uniforms aren't only getting a lot of attention around the state, but also on national TV.
Early Saturday morning, former WVU kicker/punter Pat McAfee mentioned tonight's Coal Rush and what this game means for the people in the state. Also, the uniforms made an appearance on SportsCenter's "Gear Up" segment, showcasing the best threads in college football for Week 7.
This will mark the first time the WVU football team has worn a black helmet, jersey, or pants. The men's and women's basketball teams have worn it in the past and recently brought the alternate jersey back this past season.
WVU head coach Neal Brown has stated on several occasions that he believes there is no other university in the country that is as closely tied to its people as WVU is to West Virginians. Giving a nod to the coal miners is just the latest example of that.
You can catch the action tonight at 8 p.m. EST on FOX. Following the game, be sure to tune in to the Mountaineer Postgame Show featuring Schuyler Callihan and former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon. The show will be posted here on the website and our YouTube channel.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Releases Hype Video Narrated by David Sills V Ahead of Coal Rush
Four Player Prop Bets for West Virginia vs. Iowa State
Predictions Are In! College GameDay Crew Picks WVU vs. Iowa State
College GameDay Does In-Depth Preview of WVU-Iowa State Matchup