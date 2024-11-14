Mountaineers Now

WVU Debuts New Helmet Decal for Baylor Game

A look at this week's threads for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University football unveils the new uniform combinations during the Gold-Blue Spring Game
West Virginia University football unveils the new uniform combinations during the Gold-Blue Spring Game / Christopher Hall
In this story:

For this week's home game against the Baylor Bears, the West Virginia Mountaineers will wear gold helmets with one side displaying a West Virginia National Guard decal and the other side being the Flying WV.

They will also wear blue jerseys, and gold pants.

Once a season, the Mountaineers will spot some sort of stars and stripes-themed helmet decal in honor of military appreciation. Military members and first responders can receive tickets at a discounted price.

The Bears enter this one on a three-game winning streak, taking down the likes of Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and TCU. History is not on their side in this series, especially when playing in Morgantown. Baylor is 0-6 against the Mountaineers on the road and has lost three of the four meetings since Dave Aranda took over as the head coach in Waco in 2020.

As for West Virginia, a win keeps them in play for the Big 12 Championship game in Dallas. They'll need some help along the way, but they stay in the mix with each win they record.

West Virginia and Baylor will kick things off at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Baylor

WVU's Fatorma Mulbah Did Something Nose Tackles Just Aren't Supposed to Do

Forward Trent MacLean Officially Signs with West Virginia

Zach Frazier Earns a Spot Near the Top of ESPN's NFL Rookie Rankings

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football