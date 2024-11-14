WVU Debuts New Helmet Decal for Baylor Game
For this week's home game against the Baylor Bears, the West Virginia Mountaineers will wear gold helmets with one side displaying a West Virginia National Guard decal and the other side being the Flying WV.
They will also wear blue jerseys, and gold pants.
Once a season, the Mountaineers will spot some sort of stars and stripes-themed helmet decal in honor of military appreciation. Military members and first responders can receive tickets at a discounted price.
The Bears enter this one on a three-game winning streak, taking down the likes of Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and TCU. History is not on their side in this series, especially when playing in Morgantown. Baylor is 0-6 against the Mountaineers on the road and has lost three of the four meetings since Dave Aranda took over as the head coach in Waco in 2020.
As for West Virginia, a win keeps them in play for the Big 12 Championship game in Dallas. They'll need some help along the way, but they stay in the mix with each win they record.
West Virginia and Baylor will kick things off at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
