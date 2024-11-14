Zach Frazier Earns a Spot Near the Top of ESPN's NFL Rookie Rankings
Drafting a center in the first round doesn't happen all that often, but sometimes, there's one worth rolling the dice on that early in the draft. Former West Virginia Mountaineer Zach Frazier is one of them. Unfortunately, he slipped to the second round and wasn't even the first center off the board, being selected after Jackson Powers-Johnson.
It's safe to say those who considered taking a center and passed on Frazier are probably already regretting it. He's been an anchor up front for the Pittsburgh Steelers and is widely regarded as one of the best centers in the entire NFL just a handful of games into his career.
According to ESPN, Frazier is ranked as the sixth-best rookie in the NFL right now, sitting behind only QB Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), TE Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders), DE Jared Verse (Los Angeles Rams), WR Malik Nabers (New York Giants), and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals).
"Considering the strong lineage of Steelers offensive linemen, the second-round pick entered his rookie season with high expectations. It didn't take Frazier long to adjust to the NFL, as he was named the Day 1 starter at center. He has a 94.1% pass-block win rate (15th among centers) and hasn't surrendered a sack this season. His run block win rate ranks 12th among all centers, and he's growing into one of the league's top young interior linemen." - Jordan Reid
During his time as a Mountaineer, Frazier was a three-time All-Big 12 selection, earning First Team honors in 2022 and 2023. He was also a two-time All-American (2021, 2023) and allowed only four sacks in his entire collegiate career.
