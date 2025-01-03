WVU Expected to Part Ways with GM Drew Fabianich, Several Others in Scouting Department
The West Virginia Mountaineers are continuing to reshape the structure of the football program and are expected to part ways with much of the recruiting/scouting staff that helped keep the 2025 signing class together, West Virginia On SI has learned. This includes Drew Fabianich, who was hired as the program's first General Manager in July of 2023.
This is par for the course when a head coaching change is made. This is not a knock on the abilities of those with whom WVU will be parting ways. It's more about Rich Rodriguez's relationships and who he feels most comfortable running the scouting department. What Fabianich, Trey Neyer, and several others did during the early signing period was nothing short of remarkable. They signed all but one of their commits, added a four-star cornerback, and flipped a North Carolina commit, all without a head coach in place.
Expected to part ways (Not official)
Coleman Barnes (Senior Associate Athletics Director/Chief of Staff)
Patrick Johnson (Assistant Athletics Director for Football Operations)
Trey Neyer (Director of Player Personnel)
Cameron Hall (Associate Director of Recruiting Communications)
Ken Signoretti (Associate Director of Recruiting)
Taylor West (Director of On-Campus Recruiting)
Tolbert Nance (Associate Director of Scouting)
Davis Velilla (Associate Director of Scouting)
Morgan Montgomery (Recruiting analyst)
Ian Scaffidi (Recruiting analyst)
Tyler Haywood (Recruiting analyst)
Hires (Not yet official)
Cole Dial - Assistant Athletics Director for Football Operations
Patrick McCain - Assistant Director of Football Operations
Garrett Hirsch - Associate Director of Scouting
Isaac Miller - Special Assistant to the Head Coach
