WR Hudson Clement Officially Leaves WVU, Signs with Big Ten School

A huge loss for the West Virginia offense.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University receiver Hudson Clement.
West Virginia University receiver Hudson Clement. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
One of the biggest surprises of this transfer portal cycle for West Virginia is that wide receiver Hudson Clement, a Martinsburg native, is officially leaving the program. He has committed and signed to play for Bret Bielema at Illinois.

Clement came to WVU as a walk-on but earned himself a scholarship after a huge day against Duquesne in 2023. He got the start in place of the injured Devin Carter, and made the most of it, reeling in five receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

His 2024 campaign got off to a bit of a slow start but found his rhythm by the time Big 12 play whipped around. In the Big 12 opener versus Kansas, he caught seven passes for 150 yards. From there on out, he became the No. 1 target for quarterback Garrett Greene. Clement won the triple crown among WVU receivers, leading the team in receptions (51), receiving yards (741), and receiving touchdowns (5). In his final game as a Mountaineer, he balled out, catching 11 passes for 166 yards and two scores in the loss to Memphis in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Schuyler Callihan
