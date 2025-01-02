Confirmed List of Transfer Portal Players Who Will Visit West Virginia
Things are about to really pick up on the recruiting side of things for Rich Rodriguez and the WVU football staff. They've been super busy evaluating and contacting the talent in the transfer portal, but over the next week or so, they'll be hosting a number of those recruits on a visit in an attempt to seal the deal and get a commitment.
If you haven't already, make sure you head over to our WVU Football transfer tracker to keep up to date on all the movement in and out of the program. But to make it a little easier to find out who is visiting in the coming days, I threw this list together for you recruiting diehards.
Upcoming portal visits
DB Jordan Walker (Chattanooga) - Jan. 2
DL CJ Doggette (Ohio) - Jan. 2
WR Matthew Henry (Western Illinois ) - Jan. 3
WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State) - Jan. 3
LB Marques Watson-Trent (Georgia Southern) - Jan. 4
K Ethan Head (Tulane) - Jan. 4
RB Dre’lyn Washington (Louisiana) - Jan. 5
WR Troy Stellato (Clemson) - Jan. 5
DL Chris Murray (Sam Houston) - Jan. 5-6
LB James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan) - Jan. 6
LB Martavious French (UTSA) - Jan. 6
DE Adam Tomczyk (Cerritos C.C.) - Jan. 7
WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois) - Jan. 7-8
DB Crew Wakley (BYU) - Jan. 8
TE Dallas Holmes (Lafayette) - Jan. 9
WR David Pantelis (Yale) - Date unknown
DL William Whitlow (Memphis) - Date unknown
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WR Hudson Clement Officially Leaves WVU, Signs with Big Ten School
Ohio Defensive Line Transfer with Strong WVU Ties to Visit Morgantown
West Virginia is Set to Host BYU Defensive Back Transfer Crew Wakley on Visit
Coveted Defensive Line Transfer Chris Murray Schedules Visit with West Virginia