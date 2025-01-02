Mountaineers Now

Confirmed List of Transfer Portal Players Who Will Visit West Virginia

A list of who the Mountaineers are targeting out of the transfer portal.

Schuyler Callihan

Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

Things are about to really pick up on the recruiting side of things for Rich Rodriguez and the WVU football staff. They've been super busy evaluating and contacting the talent in the transfer portal, but over the next week or so, they'll be hosting a number of those recruits on a visit in an attempt to seal the deal and get a commitment.

If you haven't already, make sure you head over to our WVU Football transfer tracker to keep up to date on all the movement in and out of the program. But to make it a little easier to find out who is visiting in the coming days, I threw this list together for you recruiting diehards.

Upcoming portal visits

DB Jordan Walker (Chattanooga) - Jan. 2

DL CJ Doggette (Ohio) - Jan. 2

WR Matthew Henry (Western Illinois ) - Jan. 3

WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State) - Jan. 3

LB Marques Watson-Trent (Georgia Southern) - Jan. 4

K Ethan Head (Tulane) - Jan. 4

RB Dre’lyn Washington (Louisiana) - Jan. 5

WR Troy Stellato (Clemson) - Jan. 5

DL Chris Murray (Sam Houston) - Jan. 5-6

LB James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan) - Jan. 6

LB Martavious French (UTSA) - Jan. 6

DE Adam Tomczyk (Cerritos C.C.) - Jan. 7

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois) - Jan. 7-8

DB Crew Wakley (BYU) - Jan. 8

TE Dallas Holmes (Lafayette) - Jan. 9

WR David Pantelis (Yale) - Date unknown

DL William Whitlow (Memphis) - Date unknown

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WR Hudson Clement Officially Leaves WVU, Signs with Big Ten School

Ohio Defensive Line Transfer with Strong WVU Ties to Visit Morgantown

West Virginia is Set to Host BYU Defensive Back Transfer Crew Wakley on Visit

Coveted Defensive Line Transfer Chris Murray Schedules Visit with West Virginia

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Recruiting