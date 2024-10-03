Fans Predict Outcome of WVU's Trip to Oklahoma State
West Virginia is coming off a much-needed bye week and now needs to secure a much-needed win on the road against an Oklahoma State team that is beat up and has their backs against the wall thanks to a disappointing 0-2 start in Big 12 Conference play.
Mike Gundy and the Cowboys have had the Mountaineers' number over the years, but West Virginia's last trip out to Stillwater resulted in a win. Last season, WVU had the lead in the fourth quarter and was set to get the ball back but the game turned and spiraled out of control when now-former Mountaineer corner Andrew Wilson-Lamp ran into the punt returner, giving Oklahoma State the football back.
So, how will this year's clash with the Cowboys go? We asked the fans to vote on the result and it turned out to be pretty close. 49.3% have West Virginia winning while 50.7% have the Cowboys. Below is a breakdown of the voting.
West Virginia wins - 43.2%
The Mountaineers have won this game three times since joining the league, and believe it or not, two of those three victories came in Stillwater.
West Virginia wins big - 6.1%
By winning big, I'm talking about a win of three or more scores. WVU has only accomplished this against the Pokes once since joining the Big 12. Clint Trickett and co. defeated OSU 34-10 back in 2014.
Oklahoma State wins - 31.1%
Not only has Oklahoma State owned this series, but they won seven straight from 2015-21.
Oklahoma State wins big - 19.6%
The Cowboys have defeated the Mountaineers by three or more scores three times since 2012 with the most recent one coming in 2021.
