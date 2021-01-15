WATCH: Darius Stills Highlights

Take a look at some of the best from Darius Stills' final year in Morgantown.

After a phenomenal senior season, West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was named a Consensus All-American. He became the school's first Consensus All-American since RB Steve Slaton and C Dan Mozes earned the honor in 2006.

READ MORE: Darius Stills Secures Consensus All-American Status

Stills finished his West Virginia career with 85 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and one blocked field goal. He was a force in the middle of the Mountaineer defense that ended the 2020 season No. 4 in the country allowing 291.4 yards per game and was tops among all Power Five schools.

Thursday evening, Stills posted a video on Twitter highlighting some of his best plays from this past season. Check it out below!

READ MORE: WATCH Darius Stills Sits on FIeld Soaking in Last Game of WVU Career

Darius Stills Earns Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year

Darius Stills Selected to East-West Shrine Bowl

Darius Stills Piling Up Accolades

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.