WATCH: Darius Stills Highlights

Take a look at some of the best from Darius Stills' final year in Morgantown.
After a phenomenal senior season, West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was named a Consensus All-American. He became the school's first Consensus All-American since RB Steve Slaton and C Dan Mozes earned the honor in 2006. 

READ MORE: Darius Stills Secures Consensus All-American Status

Stills finished his West Virginia career with 85 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and one blocked field goal. He was a force in the middle of the Mountaineer defense that ended the 2020 season No. 4 in the country allowing 291.4 yards per game and was tops among all Power Five schools.

Thursday evening, Stills posted a video on Twitter highlighting some of his best plays from this past season. Check it out below!

READ MORE: WATCH Darius Stills Sits on FIeld Soaking in Last Game of WVU Career

Darius Stills Earns Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year

Darius Stills Selected to East-West Shrine Bowl

Darius Stills Piling Up Accolades

