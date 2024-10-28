Quick Hits: QB Situation, Injury Updates, Lathan Covering McMillan + More
Monday afternoon, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the win over Arizona and to provide some updates on the injury front. Here is what the head man had to say.
Latest update on injured starters
“Garrett (Greene) is still struggling a little bit. Wyatt (Milum) is making progress. He’ll be available. He’ll practice this week. Aubrey (Burks), I don’t know. I don’t have any updates on him. (Ayden) Garnes, I would say he’s still out at this point. I’ll know more by next Monday, but I would say he’s still out. KK (Tarnue), I think will be touch and go. A lot of it will depend on how he heals this week. CJ (Donaldson) we’ll see how he does this week.”
Injury update on young guys who have been out for a while
“Kyle Altuner will be back. He put on pads for the first time last week. I believe he’s going to be able to do some of our Monday night football stuff this week, so excited about that. I think Corey McIntyre is going to be a really good player here. He would be in our rotation right now. He played well in the spring. Corey is probably about two more weeks away, but they both could be active in November.”
If Nicco Marchiol did enough to takeover as the starting quarterback
“I really can’t give you an answer until Garrett’s healthy, and he’s not healthy right now. I think it’s hard to lose jobs when you’re injured. I don’t think that’s a good practice. But Nicco played really well, and I’m happy for him. But I don’t have any like long-term answer for you right now. Has Nicco played well enough to deserve some playing time? Absolutely. But as far as starter or anything, we’re not going to talk about that until Garrett’s healthy, and that’s just not where we’re at right now.”
Johnny Williams IV first start at left tackle
“He wasn’t perfect by any means, but I think for his first career start on the road…there were some mistakes in there but I’m encouraged by him.”
Trey Lathan covering Tetairoa McMillan twice
“Not good defense. Maybe once you get stuck. What we’re doing is playing a Tampa 2 where he’s running the middle. On the first one, if we get to the quarterback, it’s a non-issue. He actually played it pretty well but the scramble, he got out-athleted. One of those, okay, but we should have never put him in that position again. That’s not Trey’s fault.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU DL Edward Vesterinen Officially Ruled Out for the Season
Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for West Virginia at Cincinnati
"Fire Neal Brown" Billboards Are Up in Morgantown & It's Pathetic
Mailbag: Defensive Play-Calling, Lack of Adjustments, Grading the Season + More