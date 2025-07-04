WVU Football’s Most Explosive Highlights — 20 Plays That Lit Up the Sky

Mountaineers Now

A look back at some of the most memorable WVU football plays this century.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 2, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Owen Schmitt (35) runs the ball for a second quarter touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Owen Schmitt (35) runs the ball for a second quarter touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
As we continue to celebrate the 4th of July, how about a little trip down memory lane?

Today, we look back at some of the best plays in WVU football this century, each of which comes with a memorable call by the play-by-play announcer on assignment for that game. The highlights are not shown in any particular order.

Grier...lobs it in the AIRRRRRRR....Oh!

Tavon Austin...One-Hundred Big Ones

Leddie Brown. BADDEST...MAN........IN MORGANTOWN

Like a heat-seeking missile

Incredibly Devine

Like a Runaway Beer Truck, down the sideline....

How about that turn around?! OH MAN!!

White darts up the middle, Pat White in the open field, Pat White to the house!

Karl Joseph, the freshman, put it on him

You have to witness that to believe his...cut-ability

And now they're going to fake it!

That trophy might be going to West Virginia

A stiff arm for good measure and a sprint to the pylon!

Bitancurt....He did it!

Man coverage up top....Touchdown! Kevin White!

A buzzer-beater for Lambert!

The race is on...Alford will take it all the way, touchdown Mountaineers!

Pandemonium in Morgantown

Beanie Bishop...What a funky interception that was!

Picked off by Rasul Douglas, and he is gone!

