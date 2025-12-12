WVU Linebacker Caleb Nuhi-Yandall Announces Intent to Enter Transfer Portal

West Virginia University linebacker Caleb Nuhi-Yandall announced on social media that he intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“I will be entering the transfer portal on January 2nd with 2-3 years of eligibility left. Thank you WVU for the opportunity,” he posted.

Nuhi-Yandall appeared in three games during his lone season with the Mountaineers, recording a tackle in the Big 12 Conference opener at Kansas.

Before arriving at WVU, he spent two seasons at Cerritos College, where he totaled 82 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and three sacks. He also added one interception, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff signed 49 prospects in the 2026 class, including four linebackers - Trey McGlothlin, Cameron Dwyer, Antoine Sharp and Miles Khatri. During his press conference on the first day of the early signing period, Rodriguez noted that he and his staff are evaluating every position and will look to the transfer portal to address needs across the roster.

West Virginia’s updated linebacker room

Ben Cutter (Jr), Ben Bogle (r-Jr), Ashton Woods (r-Jr), Cam Torbor (Fr).

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis.

