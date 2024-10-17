WVU Opponent Breakdown: No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.
The Wildcats knocked off Arizona to move to 3-0 on the year, but the win did not count towards the Big 12 Conference standings due to the contest scheduled ahead of the Arizona joining the league in the offseason.
Kansas State started its Big 12 slate 0-1 after a lopsided road loss to BYU, but since, the Wildcats captured wins over Oklahoma State and went into Boulder last week and held off the Buffalos.
OFFENSE
The Wildcats are eighth in the country and second in the league in rushing yards per game, averaging 241.0 yards on the ground. DJ Giddens leads the rushing attack with a Big 12 high 786 yards, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in four of the six games, with his lowest output of 86 yards coming in the win against Arizona.
The junior ranks fourth nationally in rushing yards per game at 131.0, while he is fifth in the nation in scrimmage yards per game (152.5). Giddens has averaged 7.28 yards per rush this season, which ranks fourth in the country. In the last two games, he’s combined for 369 rushing yards the last two games. Additionally, Giddens has hauled in 10 receptions for 129 yards.
Avery Johnson has thrown for 1,103 yards and 11 touchdowns, with a completion percentage of 61.7%, and has rushed for an additional 306 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore has arguably played his best ball in the last two games. He put up a career-high 259 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win over Oklahoma State and threw for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week. and rushed for a career-best 110 yards against Arizona.
Jayce Brown leads the team with 23 receptions and a team-high 398 yards, and three touchdowns and Johnson is second on the team with 161 receiving yards on 14 receptions.
DEFENSE
Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 18 sacks, including the league leader in sacks, defensive end Brendan Mott with 6.5 sacks this season. The senior is coming off a 2.5-sack performance in the Wildcats' win at Colorado.
The Wildcat defense is holding its opponents to a league leading 71.7 yards per game on the ground.
Sophomore Austin Romaine leads the team in tackles 39.0 and is second on the team in tackles for loss.
Junior Safety VJ Payne has snagged a team-high two interceptions on the year.