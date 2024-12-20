WVU Wide Receiver Hudson Clement Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia wide receiver Hudson Clement has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
The Martinsburg native led the Mountaineers this season in receptions (51), receiving yards (741), and receiving touchdowns (5) while averaging 14.5 yards per catch. In the loss to Memphis in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, Clement hauled in 11 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Clement burst onto the scene last year against Duquesne where he filled in for the injured Devin Carter and made the most of his opportunity, catching five passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
