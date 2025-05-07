Yay or Nay? Fans React to West Virginia's New 1965 Throwback Uniforms
Earlier this week, the West Virginia football team unveiled a new throwback uniform to honor the 1965 team as it approaches its 60-year anniversary.
The uniform features the true "old gold" color, which was the original school color before it moved to a yellow Gold in the 1970s. The helmet is old gold with a thin navy blue stripe down the middle and a gray facemask. The logo has a baby blue state outline with WVU displayed diagonally across the state. The jersey and pants are pretty simplistic, yet have a clean look to them. The jersey is navy blue with old gold coloring for the numbers, Big 12 patch, and Nike logo. The pants are gold with a thin navy blue stripe down the side.
According to those who participated in our fan poll on X, the uniforms, for the most part, are a hit. 62.5% love the look, 19.1% are indifferent about it, 8.6% are not a fan of them, and 9.9% are curious as to why the 1965 team is the team that WVU chose as its first-ever full throwback uniform.
When the Mountaineers will wear the uniform and how many times this upcoming season they'll sport them have not been announced.
