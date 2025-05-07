Mountaineers Now

Oklahoma Transfer Guard Duke Miles is the Latest to Hear From West Virginia

Ross Hodge is looking to add to the Mountaineers' backcourt.

Schuyler Callihan

Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles (15) reacts to his late-game play against the Georgia Bulldogs during their first round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Instead of grabbing the ball that was rolling toward their goal, Miles let it go and forced the Georgia Bulldogs player to grab it for a backcourt violation.
The Mountaineers are far from being done in the transfer portal. Ross Hodge is looking to add at least one more veteran guard to the mix and is eyeing Oklahoma transfer guard Duke Miles.

According to Tobias Bass of The Athletic, Miles has heard from West Virginia in addition to Arizona State, Baylor, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Iowa, Saint Mary's, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.

Miles recently signed with Texas A&M, but was granted release of his National Letter of Intent. Before landing at A&M, Miles committed to Virginia but changed his mind and reopened his recruitment. His final destination will be the third program he's committed to this offseason.

Miles began his career at Troy, where he spent three seasons and averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. He then transferred to High Point, where he became a premier scorer, putting up 17.5 points per contest while shooting 52.8% from the floor and 36% from three. After one year there, Miles made the move up to the Power Four level to play for Oklahoma. In 34 games with the Sooners, he averaged 9.4 points per game.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Current West Virginia Men's Basketball Roster

G Jasper Floyd, G Honor Huff, G Chance Moore, G Morris Ugusuk, G Jayden Forsythe, G/FTreysen Eaglestaff, F DJ Thomas, F Brenen Lorient, F Jackson Fields, and C Harlan Obioha.

