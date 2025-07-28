Best Virginia Squares Off Against Shell Shock in the TBT Quarterfinals
Charleston, WV - Best Virginia meets Shell Shock in the quarterfinals of TBT Monday night at the Charleston Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. EST with the action broadcasting on FS1.
Best Virginia allowed two significant leads to evaporate the first two games before escaping with the wins. Then, in the West Virginia Regional final, Elite Nation hit 10 first half threes, but BV would not fold and were within five at the break.
Best Virginia outscored Elite Nation 19-15 in the fourth to cut the deficit to one before the defense clamped down and held Elite Nation to two fourth quarter points before cruising to a 79-68 victory.
Guard James Reese V has been consistent offensively, producing over 20 points in the first three games to average 21.7 points per game while also averaging six rebounds per game.
Forward Tre Mithell has been a pivotal piece and scored 23 points, including the game-winner against Herd That in round two.
Guard Kedrian Johnson has been a steady offensive hand, averaging 15 points and three assists per game and led the defense in the win over Elite Nation with five steals.
Shell Shock held its last two opponents to under 37% shooting from the field and after trailing by nine entering the fourth quarter, the defense held NXT ERA Elite to two points to take a one-point lead into the Elam Ending before taking the 68-62 for a shot at the semifinals.
Guard Ronald March has led the team in scoring in two of the three games. He put in 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for a squad that was struggling offensively in the last outing leads the team in scoring through the first three games, averaging 17 points and six rebounds per game.
Center Diamond Stone has been a force underneath. The former Maryland standout produced a game high 23 points in the second-round win against Red Rose Thunder after a 15-point and seven-rebound performance in the opening round.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The Three Biggest Concerns WVU Faces Heading Into 2025 Fall Camp
In the Gun: Can Zac Alley’s Aggressive Style Ignite a Defensive Resurgence at WVU?
Every WVU Football Player Listed With Position, Size, Class, and Previous School
These Five WVU Players Deserve More Buzz Ahead of the 2025 Season