Bishop Earns a Spot on the Steelers' 53-Man Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their 53-man roster Tuesday evening, and listed among the defensive backs is former West Virginia University cornerback Beanie Bishop, and according to Jack Markowski of Pittsburgh Steelers on SI, Bishop will start at the nickel.
Bishop signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. Bishop impressed players and coaches since his arrival to minicamp and throughout training camp, winning some one-on-ones against the Steelers best receivers.
Bishop topped the depth chart heading into his first preseason game with the Steelers and finished the evening with four tackles against the Houston Texans. However, he allowed three receptions for 31 yards on all three targets.
“I thought he did some really good things tonight, but we got a lot of work in front of us and opportunities for a young guy like him to really round out his game from a detail perspective.”
Bishop missed the second preseason game with a hamstring injury but came back in the final game of the preseason against the Detroit Lions. He finished with three tackles and allowed one reception for 17 yards.
The consensus All-American started 13 games at cornerback for the Mountaineers last season and led the NCAA in passes defended (24) and pass breakups (20), ranked second nationally in forced incompletions (17), and snagged a team-high four interceptions.
Bishop’s 67 tackles ranked third on the team, including a season-high nine tackles in the win over TCU, seven of which were solo tackles.
The Louisville, Kentucky, native spent one season at Minnesota prior to West Virginia where is production slipped after he was voted to the 2021 All-Conference USA First Team in his final season at Western Kentucky and earned honorable mention as a kickoff returner.
