Beanie Bishop Wins Steelers Slot CB Job
PITTSBURGH -- Following the release of Thomas Graham Jr. on roster cutdown day, the Pittsburgh Steelers are entrusting rookie Beanie Bishop with the starting slot cornerback role.
Bishop signed with the Steelers as a priority undrafted free agent out of West Virginia shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft concluded for a signing bonus of $25,000.
He turned heads both during OTAs and training camp, where he worked almost exclusively with the first-team defense as the slot cornerback, though an injury he suffered during the Steelers' joint practice with the Buffalo Bills opened the door for Graham Jr. to come in and potentially take his spot.
Bishop did play in the team's first preseason game against the Houston Texans and allowed three receptions on three targets for 31 yards over 20 snaps, 12 of which came in coverage.
He missed the following contest against the Bills due to his injury, however, while Graham Jr. stepped in and played 28 snaps in his place. The Oregon product and former 2021 sixth-round pick earned an 84.1 coverage grade from PFF for his performance in the contest, holding Buffalo receivers to eight yards on two targets.
Bishop returned last Saturday for Pittsburgh's bout with the Detroit Lions and played 20 snaps while not being targeted across nine coverage reps. Graham Jr., on the other hand, gave up a 17-yard reception the only time he was thrown at over his 11 coverage opportunities.
After beating out Graham Jr., Bishop has earned the unique opportunity of starting in Week 1 as an undrafted rookie. Standing at 5-foot-10, his athleticism and fantastic ball skills should stick out from the slot, and his skill set should nicely round out the Steelers' cornerback room alongside Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson and Cory Trice Jr. among others.
Bishop began his collegiate career at Western Kentucky (2018-2021) and was named first-team All-Conference USA in his final year at the school before transferring to Minnesota in 2022.
He played one season for the Golden Gophers before departing for West Virginia in 2023, where he led the country in pass break-ups as an outside corner and was a consensus All-American.
